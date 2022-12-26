Man in critical condition after crash near 35th and Nash

MILWAUKEE — A man is in critical condition following a crash near 35th and Nash early Sunday morning.

Police say around 1:40 a.m., a driver lost control of his car when it crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle in oncoming traffic. The driver of the struck vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is in critical condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown driver of the struck vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

