Man gets 2 years in prison after running over pedestrian, crashing into Milwaukee bus shelter

MILWAUKEE — A judge sentenced a man to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to losing control of his car, running over a pedestrian and crashing into a Milwaukee bus station in 2019.

Bryan Brown, 22, pleaded guilty to hit and run involving great bodily harm and injury by use of a vehicle - controlled substance. A third charge, knowingly operating while suspended causing great bodily harm, was dismissed but read-in for sentencing purposes, according to court records.

The judge also sentenced Brown to two years of extended supervision. As conditions for his extended supervision, Brown must maintain his sobriety, attend work or school and not contact the victims, among other conditions.

Prosecutors say Brown was driving eastbound on West Fond du Lac Avenue in October of 2019 when a driver turned left in front of him and he lost control of his vehicle.

Brown drove onto the sidewalk, collided with a traffic signal and a fire hydrant and ran over a 60-year-old man who was lying on the sidewalk.

Brown's vehicle came to a halt when he crashed into a Milwaukee County Transit bus shelter, injuring one person who was sitting inside.

Brown initially fled the scene of the crash, but witnesses who saw the crash followed him and returned him to the scene.

The man who Brown ran over was unconscious when emergency personnel arrived. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for severe head injuries and traumatic injuries to his body.

The person who was inside the bus shelter at the time of the crash sustained lacerations and pain to his arm.

After reviewing Brown's DOT record, officials found he has a suspended Wisconsin driver's license.

