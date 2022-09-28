Man flighted to hospital after sprayed with hot oil at Ozaukee County Asphalt Plant

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — A man was flighted to the hospital after being sprayed with heated oil at the Ozaukee County Asphalt Plant on Tuesday.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the plant in Saukville around 11:15 a.m.

Officials say a 53-year-old Portage man was transferring heated oil used in the production of asphalt from a tanker truck to a holding tank. A failure occurred and the man was sprayed with the heated oil and sustained serious injuries. The man was an employee with a contracted company used to deliver the oil.

Flight for Life transported the victim to Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Regional Burn Center.

