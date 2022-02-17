Man fires shotgun at delivery driver as she approaches with pizza in Wash. Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man who ordered pizza to his house in Washington County says he accidentally fired his shotgun through the door as the unsuspecting delivery driver approached with the pizza, the sheriff's office says.

Luckily the driver escaped without injuries. The man who fired the gun is in custody and will face charges, the sheriff's office said.

The office's investigation states it all began on Werner Drive in the Town of Barton Wednesday night. The suspect had ordered pizza, via door dash.

But the driver says as she approached the door of the home, a shotgun blast blew through the door. The driver ran away and called for help.

The suspect insists to investigators that he had accidentally fired the shotgun as the driver approached.

The sheriff's office said the suspect will face several charges, including 1st-degree reckless endangering safety, felony bail jumping, and operating a firearm while intoxicated. The case remains active, the office said, and the suspect will not be named until charges are filed.

Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis said this in a statement:

“We are thankful that the victim is physically okay, however, our thoughts go out to her as she processes this traumatic event that easily could have resulted in tragedy. This suspect's recent pattern of behavior is extremely concerning and we are working diligently to uncover how this could have occurred and hold him accountable.”

