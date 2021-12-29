Man shoots crossbow at police during Wisconsin Dells standoff

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A man is in custody after allegedly firing a crossbow at Wisconsin Dells police officers during a standoff early Wednesday morning.

Dells police said in a statement officers were called to a home during a incident between a man and a woman. Police say the man confronted officers and barricaded himself and the woman in the home. Police say the man then threatened to shoot the woman.

Officers set a perimeter around the home and attempted to negotiate with the man, but that effort eventually broke down, police said.

That's when authorities entered the home to try to rescue the woman. During the entry police say the man fired a crossbow at an officer. Officers then used "less lethal options" to subdue the man and take him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

