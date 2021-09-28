Man fatally shot inside car in West Milwaukee, police say

WEST MILWAUKEE -- One man was killed Monday night when two suspects drove up to a victim's vehicle and started shooting, according to the West Milwaukee Police Department.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. near W. Burnham St. and Miller Park Way. Police say they responded, along with the Milwaukee Police Department and Sheriff's Department Dispatch Centers, when they received "numerous" calls about shots fired in the area.

According to a news release, the calls stated two vehicles approached the victim's vehicle and "fired a number of rounds into it."

Officers from the Milwaukee Police Department tried to save the man's life at the scene, but they were unsuccessful.

The two drivers who were involved left in different directions, police say, and a passenger in the victim's car got out and ran away. The victim's identity will not be released until next of kin are notified, police say.

Miller Park Way was closed from W. Mitchell to just north of W. Lincoln due to the homicide. It was reopened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151 or Crime Stoppers at 414-476-2274.

