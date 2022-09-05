Man escapes from Brown County Jail after argument with his girlfriend

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wausaukee man escaped from the Brown County Jail on Monday following an argument with his girlfriend, the Brown County Sheriff's Office said.

Justin James Dietrich, 35, escaped from the jail around 10:25 a.m. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants with a white undershirt. He exited from a loading dock area of the jail and headed east through farm fields.

Dietrich lives on CTH JJ in Wausaukee. Officials say he is not known to be armed or an immediate danger to the community.

The sheriff's office believes he escaped due to an argument with his girlfriend.

Dietrich was being held on charges of manufacture/delivery of amphetamines, manufacture/delivery of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, alter identity marks and fraud. The sheriff's office says he was serving a probation sentence until Dec. 19 for domestic violence and disorderly conduct. His bond is set at $3,000.

Brown County is currently investigating the escape and is looking for additional information on Dietrich's girlfriend and other potential destinations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 920-391-7450, option 8.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip