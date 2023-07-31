Man drowns while his son survives at Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 58-year-old Illinois man is dead after drowning in Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha on Saturday night.

Kenosha police said he and his 28-year-old son were both swimming at the beach when the man reportedly started to struggle in the water, just after 6 p.m. Officials said the 28-year-old was rescued by a Good Samaritan on a jet ski, but the 58-year-old was not able to hold onto the jet ski. He was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard a short time later and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

