Injured man dropped off at Milwaukee Police District 7, later dies at hospital

Milwaukee County Medical Examiner called his death a homicide
Sal Sendik
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 11:52:18-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it's investigating the homicide of a man who was dropped off at a Milwaukee police district and later died at a hospital.

The medical examiner said 22-year-old Daevonte Young was dropped off at District 7 on Monday shortly before 3 p.m. HE was then transported to Froedtert where he later died.

Officials did not share what sort of injuries Young had, but said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

TMJ4 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information on the incident.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

