Man drives onto New Berlin golf course, alcohol a factor: Police

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, police said.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Police arrested a 33-year-old New Berlin man after they say he crashed his car through a fence and onto a golf course, where he caused more damage to the turf.

New Berlin police said in a statement that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

Officers were called to the New Berlin Hills Golf Course around 2 a.m. for a report of a vehicle driving down Lincoln Avenue at 124th Street that had crashed into the fence.

After police say the man joy-rided on the turf, officers made the arrest.

Officers used a drone to access the damage to the course. They don't have a dollar amount for that damage.

