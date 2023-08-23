Man drives off I-43, crashes into Acuity Insurance pond in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A man drove off I-43 and crashed into a pond on the Acuity Insurance property in Sheboygan on Wednesday.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, crews responded to the 2800 block of South Taylor Drive around 1:20 p.m. Initial reports indicated a driver left I-43 northbound and crashed into a retention pond on the Acuity Insurance property.

Before crews arrived, the driver had already removed himself from the vehicle prior to it submerging.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a precaution.

The fire department, Sheboygan Police Department, Sheboygan County Sheriff, and the Wisconsin State Patrol were dispatched to the scene. The vehicle was towed from the pond.

Wisconsin State Patrol remained on the scene to conduct an investigation.

Acuity representatives were also on-site to assist throughout the incident.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip