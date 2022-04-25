Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in New Berlin

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 11:44 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 12:44:56-04

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A 39-year-old man died after two vehicles crashed into each other in New Berlin early Saturday morning, authorities say.

The New Berlin police and fire departments said in a statement that the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. at South Calhoun Road and West Beloit Road.

First responders extricated a Greenfield, Wis. man from his vehicle and brought him to Froedtert, where he died.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule