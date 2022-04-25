Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A 39-year-old man died after two vehicles crashed into each other in New Berlin early Saturday morning, authorities say.

The New Berlin police and fire departments said in a statement that the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. at South Calhoun Road and West Beloit Road.

First responders extricated a Greenfield, Wis. man from his vehicle and brought him to Froedtert, where he died.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip