Man dies from injuries nearly a month after beating in Hartland

HARTLAND, Wis. — A 39-year-old man died on Wednesday from injuries he suffered during a battery incident in Hartland on June 17.

Hartland police say an officer was flagged down by a group of people on the sidewalk in the 100 block of E. Capitol Drive around 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. The officer found the victim lying on the sidewalk going in and out of consciousness.

He was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The suspect, a 64-year-old man, was arrested on Sunday, June 18. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery on June 19.

On Wednesday, July 12, the victim died from his injuries at 2:19 a.m.

The Hartland Police Department continues to investigate with the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

