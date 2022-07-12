Man dies from gunshot wound to the head, Racine PD asking for public's help

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police are asking the public for help after a man died while suffering from a gunshot wound to the head near Deane and 17th late Monday night.

Officers were called to that area for a shots fired complaint just before midnight. On the sidewalk, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody in connection to the shooting.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Kareem A. Mclain.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. People who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

