KENOSHA — A 62-year-old man died after a semi tractor rolled over him on Thursday, Kenosha police say.

Police believe the man's death was not the result of a traffic crash, "but this appears to be a tragic accident," according to a post to social media Thursday night.

It happened near the 4700 block of 52nd Avenue. Police say no further information will be released at this time.

