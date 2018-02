CALEDONIA, Wis. – Caledonia Police say a 58-year-old man has died after he fell into Lake Michigan from an icy bluff.

On Monday, police were called to 700 Waters Edge for a report of a missing adult. Police say sometime between 10:45 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday, Christopher Crowell left his home to go for a walk on a pathway where he normally would walk -- next to Lake Michigan.

Police say Crowell apparently fell off an icy bluff near the pathway into Lake Michigan.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. Preliminary results show the death is not suspicious and was likely due to hypothermia.