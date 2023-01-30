Man dies after driver in stolen car runs red light, crashes near 27th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE — A 65-year-old Milwaukee man died Monday after police say the car he was in was struck by a driver in a stolen car who was speeding and ran a red light.

It happened around 1 p.m. near 27th and Vliet. The striking vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Milwaukee, was speeding southbound on 27th when the driver failed to stop for a red light and struck a driver traveling westbound on Vliet.

The driver of the struck vehicle, a 26-year-old man, was transported to the hospital. The passenger, a 65-year-old Milwaukee man, died at the scene.

Police say the occupants of the stolen car got out and fled the scene.

Police shut down the area for more than an hour to investigate the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

