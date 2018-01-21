Man dies after crashing car into concrete pole in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – One man is dead after crashing into a concrete pole early Sunday morning in Milwaukee.

It happened near the intersection of 23rd and Center Streets just before 2:30 a.m.

According to Milwaukee Police, the driver heading westbound on Center Street at a high rate of speed, lost control, and collided with a concrete pole. He died at the scene.

Police say the man’s vehicle, 2006 Honda Element, appears to be the only vehicle involved in the accident.

No one else was injured.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is working on identifying the driver.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.