Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies after crash with city bus in Racine

items.[0].image.alt
Racine Police
Racine PD
Racine Police
Posted at 10:26 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 11:26:48-04

RACINE — Police say a man is dead after a crash with a bus in Racine. They were called to the scene at Yout Street and Carter Street at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday.

The man, 28, was driving a motorized minibike. He wasn't wearing a helmet and suffered severe head trauma. Life saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

Racine Police investigators are asking anyone with any information, and any witnesses to call the Racine Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7817.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or use the P3 Tips App.

No further details were released.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku