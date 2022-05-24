Man dies after being pinned by 4,000-pound piece of machinery in Washington Co.

JACKSON, Wis. — A 56-year-old Washington County man died after he was crushed by a 4,000-pound piece of machinery Monday night.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the victim's wife called 911 after she came home on Spring Valley Road just after 9 p.m. and found him pinned under a backhoe attachment that had been sitting on wood blocks in the yard. A backhoe is a type of excavating equipment.

An investigation suggests the victim tried to drive a lawn mower underneath the backhoe boom and caught part of the mower on the backhoe bucket. That caused the 4,000-piece to fall onto the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

