Man dies after being hit by car Tuesday evening in Kenosha
TMJ4
8:46 AM, Jan 17, 2018
1 hour ago
KENOSHA – Kenosha Police say a man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street Tuesday evening in Kenosha.
It happened Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of 60th Street.
The deceased is a 58-year-old man from Pleasant Prairie. Kenosha Police say he was “unsafely” crossing 60th Street when he was struck by the vehicle that was traveling eastbound. The man was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.