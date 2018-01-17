Man dies after being hit by car Tuesday evening in Kenosha

KENOSHA – Kenosha Police say a man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street Tuesday evening in Kenosha.

It happened Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of 60th Street.

The deceased is a 58-year-old man from Pleasant Prairie. Kenosha Police say he was “unsafely” crossing 60th Street when he was struck by the vehicle that was traveling eastbound. The man was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

The driver is a 23-year-old Kenosha woman. Police say she was uninjured, cooperated with them, and was released with a citation for operating with a suspended driver’s license.

Police have not released any other information on this incident.

