Man dies a month after being punched over tattoos; suspect charged with homicide

HARTLAND, Wis. — A Brookfield man has now been charged with homicide after prosecutors say he punched a man in Hartland, resulting in his death a month later.

Kevin Sehmer, 64, was charged with one felony count of second-degree reckless homicide on Friday.

A 39-year-old man died on Wednesday from injuries he suffered during the June 17 incident. On that day, the victim was at Tabi's Lake Country Wine Bar with his friends when Sehmer confronted him about his tattoos.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim tried to leave the bar, but Sehmer ran after him and was screaming about "God and tattoos."

Witnesses say Sehmer swung and hit the victim in the face, and then the victim fell back and hit the back of his head on the concrete.

Hartland police say an officer was flagged down by a group of people and the officer found the victim lying on the sidewalk going in and out of consciousness. He was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Sehmer was arrested on Sunday, June 18, and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery the following day.

If convicted of both charges, Sehmer faces a maximum of 31 years in prison and a $110,000 fine.

