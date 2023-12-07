Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man detained after making bomb threat at Kenosha Pick 'N Save

The store is being evacuated due to an abundance of caution. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Kenosha Police
facebook.com/Kenosha Police Department
TMJ4
Kenosha Police
Posted at 5:16 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 18:16:26-05

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police say a man is being detained after making a bomb threat at a Pick 'N Save store on the city's north side.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, the Kenosha Police Department announced an active police presence at Pick 'N Save, 2811 18th St.

The store is being evacuated due to an abundance of caution. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

TMJ4 News is working to learn more. This story will be updated as soon as possible.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device