Man detained after making bomb threat at Kenosha Pick 'N Save

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police say a man is being detained after making a bomb threat at a Pick 'N Save store on the city's north side.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, the Kenosha Police Department announced an active police presence at Pick 'N Save, 2811 18th St.

The store is being evacuated due to an abundance of caution. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

TMJ4 News is working to learn more. This story will be updated as soon as possible.

There is an active police presence at the north side Pick ‘N Save, 2811-18th St. An adult male is being detained after making a bomb threat at the store. The store is being evacuated at this time out of an abundance of caution. Please avoid the area. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) December 7, 2023

