Man dead, toddler injured after crash with semi in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A man died and a toddler was injured after a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer in Sheboygan on Monday.

Several 911 calls reported an accident on Interstate Highway 43 at State Highway 23 around 4:30 p.m. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, a 31-year-old Sheboygan man lost control of his car and crossed into the path of a semi-tractor trailer.

The 31-year-old driver died. A three-year-old passenger received minor injuries and was transported to the Aurora Medical Center of Sheboygan County.

The semi-tractor trailer operator was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Names are not being released at this time.

