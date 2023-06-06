Man dead, another in critical condition after shooting near 13th and Holt

MILWAUKEE — A man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting near 13th and Holt on Monday.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.



A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was also taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

A 28-year-old Greenfield man is in custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

