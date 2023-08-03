Man dead after shot by officers inside Neenah gas station

NEENAH, Wis. — A man is dead after he was shot by officers inside a Neenah gas station on Wednesday.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, officers from the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit attempted to take a 37-year-old man into custody around 4:50 p.m. at a Mobile Gas Station on Commercial Street. The man, who had warrants out for his arrest, was inside the gas station when confronted by officers.

The sheriff's office says a preliminary investigation suggests the man displayed a weapon, and officers used deadly force. The suspect was shot and later died at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah.

No officers were injured during the incident.

A witness told our sister station NBC 26 that she saw the incident unfold.

"I heard sirens. I seen a guy pull up in a car. Then all of a sudden I seen an unmarked car come up. He pulled something out of the back of his trunk," Renee Schroeder told NBC 26.

She believed he might have had a gun.

"Next thing you know, there were shots fired. Another truck came up. All the cops came. They pull a guy out. They take the guy off in a stretcher... and that was it," Schroeder said. "I heard like squealing, like car squealing. I mean, it was that quick. All I heard was two cars come in after the guy was already in the gas station. Next thing you know, he gets out within seconds."

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation. The Winnebago Area MEG is comprised of agencies within Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, and Calumet Counties along with DCI (Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations).

