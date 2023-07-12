Man dead after shooting near 27th and Kilbourn

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say the victim was shot and then ran into a nearby business for help.

The man died from his injuries at the scene.

TMJ4 Fatal shooting near 27th and Kilbourn

Milwaukee police are investigating with led up to the shooting and are seeking an unknown suspect.

Three other people were shot and injured in separate shootings within 40 minutes in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

At 5:20 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot near 24th and Pierce. Three minutes later, an 18-year-old man was shot near 38th and Cherry. At 6 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot at an unknown location. All three victims are expected to survive and police are seeking unknown suspects in each incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

