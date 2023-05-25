Man dead after being found unresponsive in cell at Milwaukee County correctional facility

FRANKLIN, Wis. — A man has since died after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center (CRC) on Tuesday.

CRC staff discovered Antonio Bonaccorso in his cell unresponsive, pulseless, and not breathing "as the result of an apparent self-harm incident," according to a statement from the County Executive Press Office.

Staff immediately performed CPR and called 911. Bonaccorso's pulse was restored and he was transferred to the hospital where he was placed on life support.

Bonaccorso died from his injuries Wednesday injuries.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office will conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

TMJ4 Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center

CRC, formerly known as the Milwaukee House of Corrections, is an incarceration facility in Franklin. It offers programs to rehabilitate and re-introduce citizens to the community.

Below is a statement from the Office of the County Executive:

“With our hearts heavy, we share that Mr. Antonio Bonaccorso attempted suicide yesterday at the Community Reintegration Center and has tragically succumbed to his injuries. County Executive Crowley, Superintendent Jewell, and all CRC and Wellpath staff send their support and condolences to Mr. Bonaccorso’s family, though none can imagine the grief and loss they face navigating through this incredibly difficult time. This is yet another somber and chilling reminder of the acute and largely unmet mental health needs throughout all corners of our community. All persons in the County’s care and every County resident deserve affordable, comprehensive mental health support and resources. The death of one single person in the County’s custody is one death too many. We will continue to fight for the funding and system-wide reforms that are needed to ensure that this never happens again.”

