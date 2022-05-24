Watch
Man convicted of killing couple, leaving bodies at UW-Madison arboretum

Posted at 11:31 AM, May 24, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband, who were the parents of his girlfriend, and leaving their bodies at the school’s arboretum.

Jurors in Dane County on Monday convicted 20-year-old Khari Sanford of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the March 2020 shooting deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre.

Testimony and the criminal complaint pointed to friction among the couple, their daughter and Sanford over coronavirus restrictions Potter wanted them to follow in their Madison home in the early days of the pandemic, as well as Sanford’s feelings that his girlfriend’s parents didn’t respect him.

Sanford’s public defender says there was no evidence that anyone perceived Sanford as dangerous.

