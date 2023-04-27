Man charged with homicide in West Allis crash that left woman dead, 4 injured

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Prosecutors charged a 20-year-old man in connection to a West Allis crash that left one woman dead and four others injured.

West Allis police said Wednesday that the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Jason Zamora with one felony count of second-degree reckless homicide.

18-year-old Maryxa Valle Zepeda died in the crash on Sunday, April 23 near 60th and Burnham.

Family Maryxa Valle Zepeda



Police believe Zepeda was the passenger in a Pontiac driven by an intoxicated driver who blew a red light.

The Pontiac crashed into a Jeep and also hit two pedestrians in the area.

The 18-year-old woman who was driving the Jeep and two pedestrians, a 53-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's investigative report, Zepeda was in the passenger seat of a vehicle estimated to be traveling up to 100 miles per hour.

According to Wisconsin Community Maps, there have been eight other crashes at 60th and Burnham since 2019.

Zepeda's family launched a GoFundMe to honor her life. They have a $30,000 goal.

