Man charged with homicide in deadly shooting at Brown Deer home

BROWN DEER — A Brown Deer man was charged with homicide after police say he shot and killed a man amid a domestic dispute late last month.

Keenan Deontae Bryant, 22, was charged with first degree intentional homicide - use of a dangerous weapon and first degree recklessly endangering safety - use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted of both charges, he could spend life in prison.

A criminal complaint released Monday states officers were called to the scene of a shooting on Oct. 20 to a home in the 4900 block of West Spring Lane in the village of Brown Deer.

There they found a man injured from gunfire, who was later pronounced dead. The medical examiner concluded he died from three gunshot wounds.

Police say the home where the shooting happened belongs to the victim's mother. She was there was well as the victim's girlfriend. They said the defendant had been staying at the house and that they suspected the defendant had abused the victim's daughter during his time there, according to the complaint.

The girlfriend told investigators that she and the victim were at the home at the time of the shooting, and that the victim told the defendant he did not want him there. She says that's when the defendant opened a door and she heard gunshots. She said she then saw the victim fall and the suspect run away, according to the complaint.

Video from a nearby house recorded audio of five gunshots in rapid succession, followed by one more shot, the complaint states. Video also showed a man leaving the house with a white shirt. The girlfriend had told police the suspect had left the home putting on a white shirt, the complaint states.

A police dog later found a handgun in that area that authorities believe is the one used in the shooting. Police add they found bullet holes across the bedroom where the shooting happened, and that the bullets threatened to enter other areas of the house where people were.

Bryant was later taken into police custody. Cash bond was set at $75,000.00. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip