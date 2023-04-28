Man charged in deadly Racine hit and run on Dec. 22

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police have arrested the man they say hit a pedestrian and then drove off in December of 2022. The pedestrian died from those injuries.

According to a news release from Racine police and a criminal complaint released Friday, Shawn Shelton was charged with one count of hit and run causing death. He was taken to the jail without incident.

The victim was previously identified as Anthony C. Morales Sr. of Racine. The incident happened near Erie and Hagerer on the night of Dec. 22, 2022.

Details from the criminal complaint

According to the criminal complaint, the victim had gone out to warm his vehicle. A witness said they heard a 'boom' sound and found the victim on the ground. The victim was brought to the hospital in Milwaukee and was pronounced dead.

At the scene, investigators found parts of a vehicle, indicating it may have been a hit-and-run.

Surveillance video from the nearby Rock Inn showed the suspect's vehicle break, swerve and then hit the victim as he was crossing the street. The video shows the suspect staying in the car and then driving off.

Workers at a local vehicle repair shop told investigators that suspect Shawn Shelton dropped off his vehicle, saying he had hit a dumpster after work.

Officers found blood and hair on the outside of the vehicle. Officers then matched parts from the scene to the car they found.

Phone records showed Shelton had been bowling at The Lanes in Racine on the night of the hit and run. He also had been looking at local news websites that night, according to the criminal complaint.

Original report:

Police search for hit-and-run driver; 69-year-old man dead in Racine

Dec 29, 2022

Racine police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed a 69-year-old man on Dec. 22.

On Jan. 3, police said in an update that a suspect vehicle was located and towed for evidence.

According to police in a statement on Thursday, officers were called to Erie and Hagerer just after 10 p.m. a week ago.

Officers learned the man went outside to start his car when the driver hit him and then drove off. First responders found the man in the street. The victim was brought to a local hospital and airlifted to Milwaukee, where he passed away from injuries.

via Racine Police The vehicle police believe a driver hit and killed a Racine man with on Dec. 22.

Police said vehicle parts at the scene of the crash suggest the driver's vehicle is a gray/silver 2019-2022 Subaru Ascent.

The victim was identified as Anthony C. Morales Sr. of Racine.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7811 or Traffic Investigator Nudo at 262-635-7828. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip