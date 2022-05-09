Man charged in deadly pedestrian crash at 35th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle after prosecutors say his reckless driving led to the crash that killed a 39-year-old pedestrian at 35th and Lisbon last Tuesday.

Charles E. Jackson was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was set at $10,000 on Monday. The maximum sentence for the charges he faces is more than 10 years in prison.

A criminal complaint states that surveillance video from Lisbon Avenue shows a Chrysler going northbound on 35th and then entering the intersection despite a red light. The vehicle then crashes into a Nissan driving on the green light.

Just before the impact of the vehicles, video shows a pedestrian standing near the intersection. The Chrysler crashes into the Nissan, both vehicles spin and the Chrysler strikes the pedestrian, who is "thrown in the air," according to prosecutors.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene of the crash.

During an interview with police, Jackson admitted he was the driver of the Chrysler. He claimed to police he was rushing home because he was concerned a family member was going to commit suicide. He claimed he had the green light.

Police said they found ecstasy pills and a small amount of marijuana on him.

The airbag module in his car revealed the vehicle was going 47 miles per found prior to the crash, the complaint states.

Police said they found a pistol in the bag on the driver's seat with additional magazines.

The medical examiner previously identified the victim as Yolanda L. Baxter.

Family Yolanda Baxter



The driver of the second vehicle, a 30-year-old Wauwatosa woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Just three days earlier, and three miles away, Gerald Newton, 72, was killed while standing at the corner of 20th and Burleigh.

Jackson's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.

