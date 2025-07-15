Man charged in connection with Oshkosh deadly stabbing, $1 million cash bond set

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac man is charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in Oshkosh.
Daunte Riley, 19, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.
Riley appeared in court on Monday afternoon, where a judge set his bond at $1 million.
The Oshkosh Police Department says they initially responded to a vehicle accident on the 900 block of East Irving Avenue at 11 p.m. on July 5. Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds on the driver's side of the vehicle.
Investigators traced the incident back to Menominee Park, where they believe a "physical altercation" escalated into violence. 27-year-old Walter Brooks of Oshkosh was killed during the altercation.
Riley is scheduled to appear in court again next Monday.
