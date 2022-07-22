Man charged for two separate homicides last weekend

MILWAUKEE — A man has been charged in connection to two homicides that happened last weekend, 30 minutes apart.

Allen Grant, 61, is facing a total of six charges including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. The charges are in connection to two separate July 8 incidents.

Police said the first incident happened around 9 p.m. near 65th and Carmen. A 50-year-old man was shot and killed following an argument with Grant.

According to a criminal complaint, two people were in their apartment below Grant's when one of them heard Grant and the victim arguing in the hallway. The witness told officials they heard the victim say "don't point the gun at me."

That's when the witness went and woke up his mom to alert her of the argument. The two heard 3-4 gunshots, locked their door, and waited for Grant to leave in a Cadillac before calling the police.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the complaint says Grant went to 44th and Meinecke where he allegedly shot and killed a 66-year-old woman.

A witness to that incident said they saw Grant walk up to the victim's house, heard a gunshot, and then saw Grant walk back to his car, a Cadillac, get in, and drive away.

Four hours later, the complaint says Grant and the Cadillac were involved in a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they found the Cadillac laying on its roof and Grant was being extracted from the vehicle. The complaint says officials found his ID, a gun, a box of ammunition. and a spent casing in the car.

Investigators discovered that the spent casing found in the vehicle and the casings found at both scenes were all fired from the same weapon.

Now, Grant is facing the following charges:



First-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon (two counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts)

Bail jumping - felony (two counts)

If convicted, Grant faces a maximum penalty of more than two life sentences in prison.

