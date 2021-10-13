Man charged for allegedly shooting, killing victim in Milwaukee Domino's

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee authorities have charged a 22-year-old man for allegedly shooting someone to death at a Domino's Pizza. Police say the suspect attacked him in revenge for being shot at before the fatal incident - and that he is still on the run.

Joel Lemar Blake, of Milwaukee, was charged with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Possessing a Firearm-Convicted of a Felony and Bail Jumping-Felony. If found guilty, he could spend life behind bars.

A criminal complaint released Wednesday states Milwaukee police were sent to a Domino’s Pizza at 5430 N. Lover’s Lane on Sept. 9. There, an officer found a victim, identified as Dominic Carter, laying on the floor of the pizza restaurant. Despite life-saving measures, Carter passed away from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Officers also recovered five fired .45 caliber cartridge casings from the scene.

The complaint states surveillance video at the restaurant shows the victim walk in and then wait to be helped. Minutes later, the suspect approaches the restaurant's door.

The suspect opens the door, raises his hand with a gun and fires at the victim, the complaint states. The victim falls to the ground, and the suspect continues to fire at him. The suspect then leaves the restaurant, authorities say.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office concludes the victim suffered gunshot injuries across his head, chest, back and arm at close range.

One confidential witness told investigators that they were near the Domino's when the shooting happened. The witness said they heard three gunshots and a man running from the business. The witness said the suspect got into a car nearby and drove off.

A second witness reported to police seeing a late model black Acura 4-door vehicle circling a nearby parking lot. That witness told investigators that they saw the victim walk from his barbershop to the Domino's. The witness said suddenly the person in the Acura jumped out of the vehicle and walked towards the pizza shop. The witness said the suspect then entered the business and the witness heard five shots. Afterwards the suspect ran away to their vehicle, according to the second witness.

On the night of Sept. 9 authorities also responded to a vehicle fire on 107th Street. There officers found a burnt black Acura 4-door with the same license plate of the vehicle the suspect allegedly used before and after the shooting, according to the complaint.

Meanwhile, police spoke to a Federal Special Agent, who reported that a confidential informant who has provided reliable information in the past said that the shooting suspect was Joel Lemar Blake. The informant identified the suspect from a photo, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say surveillance video shows the defendant at a gas station, matching the appearance of the suspect in the shooting. Police also say the suspect talked about getting shot at and wanting revenge in a Facebook video.

Finally, police say the suspect's cell phone data shows the suspect being in the area of the shooting when it happened.

Lemar Blake is not in custody and an warrant has been issued for his arrest.

