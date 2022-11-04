Man charged after teen stabbed during fight at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a stabbing at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek.

Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin, 22, has been charged with first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon.

Police said two groups got into a fight over disruptions during a movie on Tuesday around 10:15 p.m. During the fight, a 19-year-old was stabbed several times in the back and neck. According to a criminal complaint, the injuries resulted in two punctured lungs.

The complaint says police reviewed theater video that shows Mohamed-Hussin approaching the victim after the victim was tackled to the ground by one of Mohamed-Hussin's friends. The video then showed Mohamed-Hussin making "numerous punching type motions" into the victim's body.

Police said Mohamed-Hussin later turned himself in and admitted he used a key to stab the victim. The complaint says Mohamed-Hussin said he was mad and upset because he believed the victim had beaten up one of his friends inside the theater and knocked him unconscious. According to the complaint, Mohamed-Hussin "wanted to make the guy hurt."

A 29-year-old man was also injured during the fight. Three people were taken into custody Tuesday night. Police also had to deploy a taser on the scene.

If convicted, Mohamed Hussin faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

