Man charged after firing gunshots amid crowd of fans right after Bucks' NBA win: Police

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was charged after police say he fired a handgun amid a crowd of fans near the Deer District just after the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Championship.

A criminal complaint released Monday states Montavist E. McKeown was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and disorderly conduct - use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces as maximum of just over 10 years behind bars.

Around 12:41 p.m. on July 21, Milwaukee police say several officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the area of 232 E. Juneau Ave. At the time, hundreds of fans were celebrating the Bucks historic NBA win there.

One officer pointed out a suspect to the other officers, as fans began to flee to the sound of gunfire, the complaint states.

Police ordered the suspect to get on the ground several times, and the suspect eventually complied. Officers say they found a semi-automatic Glock 23 concealed in his clothing, and the gun was missing multiple rounds, the complaint states.

Police say they have also reviewed video footage and reports which identify McKeown as the suspect.

McKeown will be in court for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip