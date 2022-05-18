Man charged, accused in shootout with Milwaukee police officer

MILWAUKEE — A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he exchanged gunfire with police near 24th and Chambers on Tuesday.

Police say after exchanging gunfire with the cop, the man was able to elude additional police officers. Court records show he is now in custody.

Donnie Darnell Williams was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. The maximum for the two charges is more than 70 years in prison.

A criminal complaint released Thursday states officers were called to that area for a subject with a gun complaint. On the way there, police spotted a man matching the suspect's description. The officer stopped his vehicle, got out and chased the suspect for three blocks.

TMJ4 24th and Chambers

When the officer was about ten feet away, the suspect crossed the street, pulled out a handgun and fired at the officer at least five times, the complaint states. In the middle of the street, the officer returned fire and then dove towards a car for cover.

The suspect then continued to run away and was able to successfully escape before more officers arrived at the scene of the shootout.

The complaint states that evening police spoke with a man who lives with Williams and Williams' girlfriend. The man said Williams and his girlfriend had an argument, that Williams was armed with a pistol and that she eventually called 911.

The complaint states he soon left the house. The man who spoke with police said he later heard gunshots coming from outside.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed Williams exchanging gunfire with police.

Online court records state Williams is now in custody. The criminal complaint did not describe the arrest.

