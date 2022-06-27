Man charged, accused in deadly shooting inside store at 40th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was charged with reckless homicide after prosecutors say he shot and killed another 18-year-old in a store near 40th and Burleigh on June 9.

Prosecutors charged Quaveion Stanley with first-degree reckless homicide - use of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

A criminal complaint released Monday states officers were called to the scene and found the victim, Tamaris Smith, laying in the middle of the store with numerous gunshot injuries. He later died from injuries. Officers found four firearm cartridges in the area.

Surveillance video showed the victim walking into the store and trying on a shirt. Soon after another man walks into the store. Police say they knew of Stanley already due to a previous arrest and "ongoing investigations into the Defendant’s gang and its related violence with other groups," the complaint states.

The video shows the second man approaching the victim, saying something to him, raising a firearm and then shooting the victim. The suspect then runs out of the store while still firing the firearm at the victim, prosecutors say.

The medical examiner concluded five gunshots caused nine wounds to the victim.

On June 21, police received word that Stanley was spotted on Atkinson Avenue. Investigators say they saw him walk to a food truck. Police decided to arrest him.

While an unmarked police vehicle pulled up, police say the suspect pulled out a firearm and threw it underneath the food truck. During a search, officers say they found marijuana in his possession and found the loaded firearm.

If found guilty, Stanley could face more than 60 years in prison. Cash bond was set at $200,000. He is due back in court on July 6 for his preliminary hearing.

