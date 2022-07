MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen is behind bars after police say he threatened to burn down the house of an 18-year-old woman.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday near 64th and Thurston.

Police say they arrested the teen near the house he threatened to burn down with "burning materials."

They described the incident as domestic-violence related. Charges are pending in the district attorney's office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip