Man arrested on attempted murder charges after allegedly strangling, beating woman in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wis. — A Delavan man is facing multiple criminal charges after police say he attempted to kill a woman in Burlington on Wednesday.

According to the Burlington Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Madison St. around 8:15 a.m. for a report of a woman yelling for help. Upon arrival, officers found a man, identified as 61-year-old Richard Sallmann, assaulting a woman with a jacket wrapped around her head in a residential driveway. The victim did not know Sallmann.

Officers were able to stop the assault and the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Sallmann approached the victim while she was still in her car and began to hit and choke her. The suspect attempted to suffocate her and threatened to kill her several times.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim said she went outside to her car when Sallmann approached her and said, "Come here you (explicit) witch." The victim attempted to shut her door and lock it, but couldn't in time. Sallmann immediately began punching her and said he was going "to kill her today." Sallmann also sexually assaulted her. The victim said she almost lost consciousness during the attack.

The victim was able to fight back until officers arrived.

According to the complaint, Sallmann told police he was hiding behind the car prior to the attack "because someone was after him." He then accused the officer and the victim of being "reptilian."

Sallmann attempted to flee from officers but was taken into custody.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. Burlington Police Chief Brian Zmudzinski thanked the citizen who called the police, noting the call saved the victim's life.

Sallmann is facing the following charges: attempt first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and suffocation, second-degree sexual assault, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, and disorderly conduct.

If convicted, Sallmann faces a maximum of over 100 years in prison and over $130,000 in fines. He will appear in court for an adjourned initial appearance on Monday.

