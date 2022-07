GRAFTON, Wis. — Grafton police arrested a suspect after investigating a report of sexual assault where a man threatened a juvenile girl with a knife.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday in the 1100 block of 9th Ave. The male suspect has since been taken into custody with the help of the Ozaukee County Special Response Team.

Police say there is no threat to the community or general public.

The investigation is ongoing.

