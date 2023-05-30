Man arrested for stealing Shorewood police squad car, same suspect who stole MPD car in December

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after stealing a Shorewood police squad car near Capitol and Estabrook.

Police say the squad was recovered undamaged near Fratney and Capitol.

Milwaukee police arrested the suspect. He was turned over to the Shorewood Police Department.

The suspect in the case was identified as the same man who stole a Milwaukee police squad in December 2022.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

