Man arrested for early-morning shooting in Fond du Lac parking lot

FOND DU LAC, Wis — The Fond du Lac Police Department arrested a 52-year-old man for an early-morning shooting in October that left a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

FDLPD suspected the shooting was isolated and not part of multiple shootings.

Later, following "tireless" work, the police got a warrant for the 200 block of N. Lincoln Ave. The warrant included the man's car, and police found evidence connecting the man with the shooting, according to a release.

Police will refer first-degree reckless endangering safety, first-degree reckless injury, battery, disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping charges to the Fond Du Lac County District Attorney's Office.

The shooting took Sunday before 2:30 a.m. FDPD and Fond du Lac Fire Department both responded to the Hoppers Screen Printing + Embroidery and Fast Taco Restaurant parking lot on N. Main St. where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and transported the victim to the St. Agnes Hospital helipad to be taken for "advanced medical care," according to an earlier release.

The victim was in stable condition after receiving medical care.

Police checked surveillance video and talked to witnesses at the scene to narrow down a person of interest. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

FDLPD did not say if there were other suspects in the release.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact Detective Vance Henning at (920) 322-3725 | vhenning@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous.

