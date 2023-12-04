Watch Now
Man arrested during traffic stop in New Berlin dies at hospital

Three New Berlin police officers placed on adminstrative leave
Posted at 6:32 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 19:38:29-05

NEW BERLIN, Wisc. — Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating an in-custody death of a 28-year-old man.

According to Waukesha Police, the 28-year-old was arrested by New Berlin Police after a traffic stop. Police say he was cooperative with officers, and was taken to the hospital, where he later became unresponsive and was pronounced dead shortly after.

By policy, police have placed three officers on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, while Waukesha County Sheriff's Department takes over the investigation. The man's name has not been released.

