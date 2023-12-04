Man arrested during traffic stop in New Berlin dies at hospital

NEW BERLIN, Wisc. — Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating an in-custody death of a 28-year-old man.

According to Waukesha Police, the 28-year-old was arrested by New Berlin Police after a traffic stop. Police say he was cooperative with officers, and was taken to the hospital, where he later became unresponsive and was pronounced dead shortly after.

By policy, police have placed three officers on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, while Waukesha County Sheriff's Department takes over the investigation. The man's name has not been released.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip