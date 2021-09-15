Man arrested, charged in connection to death of Racine woman

RACINE — Racine Police say an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of 41-year-old Rebecca Rannow.

On August 13, police responded to a residence on Edgewood Avenue for a welfare check and found Rannow deceased. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Crime Stoppers of Racine offered an award for information leading to an arrest.

Just over a month later, on Sept. 15, Racine Police announced the arrest of 40-year-old Montreal D. Greer for 1st degree intentional homicide in connection to her death.

