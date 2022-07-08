Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on I-43 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A man was arrested after shooting at a vehicle on I-43 in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of 10h and Michigan for a shots fired complaint that occurred on I-43 northbound near Lincoln Ave. around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim told deputies a GMC cut him off and slowed down in front of him. It happened three times before the suspect's vehicle went alongside the victim's car and shined a blue laser light in his eyes.

The victim told deputies he heard a "boom" and saw the GMC exit the freeway off the Becher Street ramp. Later, the victim discovered his car was struck by a bullet. The bullet went through the rear passenger side door and exited through the driver's side door window. The victim was not injured.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded to the area of the shooting and shut down the freeway to investigate. Detectives were able to develop a suspect and vehicle information.

By 3:45 p.m., the detectives arrested the suspect in his Milwaukee home. The suspect was transported to the Milwaukee County Jail on summary charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed and endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office at (414) 278-4766 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips to remain anonymous.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip