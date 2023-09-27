Watch Now
Man arrested after police standoff near 52nd and Crawford

Posted at 10:33 PM, Sep 26, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A man was arrested after a police standoff in Milwaukee Tuesday evening.

According to Milwaukee police, officers responded to a subject with a gun near 52nd and Crawford shortly before 6 p.m.

The subject barricaded himself inside a home and discharged a firearm.

Police say a tactical set up was established before taking a 36-year-old man into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.

