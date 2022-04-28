Watch
Man arrested after killing co-worker at Janesville business

Posted at 8:14 AM, Apr 28, 2022
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police say a new employee who claimed he had been bullied on the job opened fire at a Janesville business, killing a co-worker as bullets ricocheted around a room.

Authorities say a 23-year-old Evansville man was arrested shortly after Tuesday's shooting at Precision Drawn Metals.

Officials say the suspect and unidentified victim did not know each other until they began working together.

Janesville Police Chief David Moore said at a news conference Wednesday there was no evidence of bullying as the man claimed.

No other employees were injured.

